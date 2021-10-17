In the Oct. 6 Telegraph Herald article reporting a lack of consensus for requiring masks in the public schools, School Board President Tammy Ryan argued that “the CDC, which recommends universal indoor masking at schools, has become “politicized.” I disagree. The CDC is research-based; its recommendations arise from scientific observation. The CDC goal: to prevent illness in the entire population, not just a select group of people. No politics here.
Ms. Ryan feels that “maskers” are forcing others to wear them — for their own “comfort.” Masks are not worn for comfort; they’re worn for safety, health and protecting others. Lack of masking has led to 700,000 deaths. It’s “mind-boggling” to Ms. Ryan why people keep demanding (she calls it “forcing”) mask mandates; how mind-boggling it is for mask wearers to be verbally attacked and insulted for wearing them?
Some pro-life activists demonstrate disregard for life by publicly proclaiming the hoax of mask-wearing in the name of their own personal rights.
A mask is a harmless, effective protector of those who do not and cannot vaccinate. Masking protects all citizens. Claiming to protect life, yet not wearing a mask shows apathy for everyone. Masking is the safest and easiest non-vaccination route to contain and eliminate COVID.
At the beginning of the school board meeting, Ms. Ryan should have announced that no heckling, interrupting or insults would be tolerated. She should have used her authority to control that meeting.
Personal rights end when exhibiting those rights leads directly to the suffering of another.