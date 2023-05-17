The size of the general obligation bond proposed by the Dubuque Community School Board is both stunning and unprecedented. The message being given to the community is that this bond, while large, will not increase taxes. That is not really something that can be promised. If taxpayers approve this bond, they are voting to allow their property taxes to be raised by approximately $2 per $1000. A home with a taxable value of $200,000 would have a potential tax increase of $400 per year.

Promises of getting the money from the sales tax fund or from budget modifications are meaningless. First of all, most of the sales tax money is tied up for the next several years and “promises” to try and not raise taxes tend to be unreliable.

(2) comments

franks

they're never going to raise taxes, until they do.

lucylee

It doesn't make since to spend 150 million to save 3 million a year. How much will it cost to bus the kids to school. Will the parents have to pay for their kids to get bused. I am not sold on the idea. People don't really believe their taxes wont go up.

