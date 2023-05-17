The size of the general obligation bond proposed by the Dubuque Community School Board is both stunning and unprecedented. The message being given to the community is that this bond, while large, will not increase taxes. That is not really something that can be promised. If taxpayers approve this bond, they are voting to allow their property taxes to be raised by approximately $2 per $1000. A home with a taxable value of $200,000 would have a potential tax increase of $400 per year.
Promises of getting the money from the sales tax fund or from budget modifications are meaningless. First of all, most of the sales tax money is tied up for the next several years and “promises” to try and not raise taxes tend to be unreliable.
With a bond rate of 4%, bond payments would be about $11 million per year, with $5 or 6 million in interest payments. One of the reasons given for the bond issue is to save $3 million per year in costs. Paying $6 million in interest payments, to save $3 million is a little odd. I know they come from different budgets — one is operating costs and one is building funds, but still, I would need more justification than that to find this fiscally wise.
The Dubuque Community School Board needs to be a little more upfront on this issue right from the start. Let taxpayers know what they are committing to with a yes vote?
they're never going to raise taxes, until they do.
It doesn't make since to spend 150 million to save 3 million a year. How much will it cost to bus the kids to school. Will the parents have to pay for their kids to get bused. I am not sold on the idea. People don't really believe their taxes wont go up.
