Thursday, Sept. 16, 2021
Burns — Thomas and Ashley Burns, of Potosi, Wis., a girl at UnityPoint Health-Finley Hospital, Dubuque.
Mitchell-Whalen — Zach Mitchell and Corralle Whalen, of Dubuque, a girl at Finley.