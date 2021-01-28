MAQUOKETA, Iowa — Maquoketa city officials on Wednesday recommended Mallory Smith, the city’s property maintenance inspector, step in as its interim city manager while it prepares to replace the current City Manager Gerald Smith.
“(Mallory Smith) has great attention to detail, and it makes sense to have her step into that role because she has a knowledge of existing projects,” said Mayor Don Schwenker.
Maquoketa’s city officials discussed plans to replace Gerald Smith during their personnel meeting on Wednesday and plan to appoint Mallory as the interim city manager during the Monday, Feb. 1 city council meeting.
“During the whole COVID thing, (Mallory Smith) has kind of served more as a deputy city administrator on a lot of COVID grants,” Schwenker said. “She sat in on a lot of street committee meetings we are having (for) a lot of the big projects like Platt Street. She is very knowledgeable with these kinds of things.”
Schwenker said Mallory Smith, who is not related to Gerald Smith, has worked for the city for about a year. He said she plans to fill the position for about the next seven months and will help the city as it aims to replace the current city manager.
“We are going to sit down in the next week or two and kind of rehash the job description and figure out if we want to go through a headhunter agency as we have done in the past or if we have decided to do it in house,” he said. “That is something we have yet to decide.”
Gerald Smith is a finalist for a city manager position in Eau Claire, Wis. as well as in the Raleigh-Durham area of North Carolina.
He first announced he would be leaving Maquoketa last Friday. He was hired as Maquoketa city manager in 2017. He previously served as city manager of Junction City, Kan. He also has held municipal government positions in Ohio and Illinois.
Gerald Smith’s last day with the city is Feb. 19 but he said if Mallory Smith is approved as interim city manager on Monday, he may end his role early.
Gerald Smith said he is happy he had the opportunity to work for the city and play a role in its growth.
“It’s been an exceptional time moving in the progressive direction that they supported, and I enjoyed it while I was here,” he said.
Schwenker said the city has enjoyed working with Gerald Smith and credited him for helping with major projects such as the Platt Street Reconstruction Project as well as helping to receive a federal grant to improve stormwater infrastructure to help mitigate flooding.
“He has really helped us tackle some big issues and save a lot of money in the meantime,” he said. “It’s great having him here, and it’s sad to see him go, but that’s the nature of the business.”