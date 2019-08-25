Dubuque County Early Childhood welcomed Abigail Degenhardt as its new executive director.
EXIT Realty announced that Tiffany Mangler and Mike Vaupel joined the company as real estate professionals.
O’Connor, Brooks & Co., P.C., announced that Elizabeth Weber, of Bellevue, Iowa, joined the company as a staff accountant.
ECIA, a five-county Council of Governments, announced the following promotions to the Delaware, Dubuque and Jackson Counties Region 8 Regional Transit Authority (RTA) Department:
Chandra Ravada, director of transportation, planning and transit services. In addition to managing the Transportation and Planning Department, he will supervise and oversee the work of the RTA Department staff and drivers. Gail Kuhle and Stacie Scott, transit operations managers, will perform administrative and supervisory work in the dispatch operations; schedule rides and drivers for routes; and administer the operational activities of the RTA Department.
Medical Associates welcomed 19 new providers to the clinic over the past year:
Kyle Korth, MD, Orthopedics; Naomi Hasselblad, MD, Internal Medicine; Ashley Arens, PhD, Psychiatry and Psychology; Raymond Roewe, MD, Urology; Alberto Rodriguez, MD, Hospitalist Department; Nathan Lombardi, PA-C, Orthopedics; Jacob Hiatt, DO, Family Medicine (Platteville, Wis.); Jessica Tartaglione, PsyD, Psychiatry and Psychology; Angela Vervoort, PA-C, Family Medicine (Cascade, Iowa); Amy Grobstick, ARNP, Neurology; Kelli Theisen, OD, Ophthalmology; Martha Levy, DNP, ARNP, FNP-BC, Hospitalist Department; William Scott, DO, Physical Medicine; Jennifer Marks, DO, Physical Medicine; Stephanie Helmer, MD, Cardiovascular and Thoracic Surgery; Garrett Mortensen, MD, Surgery; Ashley Biedermann, FNP, Hospitalist Department; Kelly McGuire, DO, OB/GYN; and Sara Croghan, DPT, Physical Therapy.
Ryan Recker has been named assistant dealer division manager for Mi-T-M Corp. In this position, he will work directly with Mi-T-M customers in the Dealer Division.