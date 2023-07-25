Free meals for the underserved populations in Dubuque are a wonderful place for people to come in and have a nutritious meal as well as find community for other needs as well as conversation with people.
I personally have been volunteering at some of the meal sites in Dubuque for 19 years and two weeks ago, I experienced a wonderful group of five Wahlert Catholic High School students join in on the festivities of meal preparation and serving at St. Luke’s United Methodist Church. In conversation with one of the students I learned that four of them will be seniors this fall while the other one goes off to college.
Recommended for you
While the five were looking for something to do on Saturday night, one of the students remembered serving at the meal a few years back and once he suggested the idea, all these young folks jumped on the idea.
Once they showed up at 1199 Main Street on that Saturday night they started right out chopping, dicing and slicing, ready to serve the clients for the evening. These young students really know the true meaning of volunteerism, which is the principle of donating time and energy toward a greater cause. That night these young people willingly gave their time to serve others in the community as a social responsibility rather than receiving any kind of financial reward for their efforts. All five showed selflessness, service, support to others as they were real team players and sacrificed of their own pleasures for that night.