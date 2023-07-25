Free meals for the underserved populations in Dubuque are a wonderful place for people to come in and have a nutritious meal as well as find community for other needs as well as conversation with people.

I personally have been volunteering at some of the meal sites in Dubuque for 19 years and two weeks ago, I experienced a wonderful group of five Wahlert Catholic High School students join in on the festivities of meal preparation and serving at St. Luke’s United Methodist Church. In conversation with one of the students I learned that four of them will be seniors this fall while the other one goes off to college.

