The 2019 overall Crawford Cares winner is Dubuque Regional Humane Society, while the runners-up were Northeast Iowa Council–Boy Scouts of America and Hills & Dales.
For the sixth year in a row, Crawford North, a division of Crawford Company, has honored nonprofits dedicated to service and making a positive impact in the region. Since 2014, Crawford has awarded $8,500 to nonprofits serving Dubuque and surrounding communities.
Eighteen area nonprofit organizations were nominated through the Crawford Cares Program and more than 1,300 votes were cast.
Finalists were chosen from entries nominated by Dubuque region residents.