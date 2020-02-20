The Clarke University Drama and Musical Theatre program will present Suzan-Lori Parks’ Pulitzer Prize-winning play, "Topdog/Underdog" at the university's Terence Donaghoe Hall, 1550 Clarke Drive.
Performances will be held at 7:30 p.m. Thursday-Saturday, March 5-7, and 2 p.m. Sunday, March 8.
The cast includes Clarke University students Darius Autry, senior Drama and Musical Theater major, and Rashaud Colbert, junior Sport Management and Business/Finance double major, as brothers Lincoln and Booth, whose names foretell a lifetime of sibling resentment.
Joel Klinebriel, Clarke University Professor of Drama, will direct. Senior Drama and Musical Theater major, Jamese Kane, will serve as stage manager and assistant to the director.
Because of adult language and themes, the production is intended for mature audiences.
Ticket prices are $10 for general admission, $7 for seniors, $5 for non-Clarke students, and free for alumni. Tickets will be available at the door.
For more information, call 563-588-6550.