Unemployment fell across the tri-states in March, with all but one area county reporting declines and raising familiar concerns about a labor shortage.

Dubuque County posted an unemployment rate of 3.1%, down 0.4% from the previous month and more or less even with the same time last year. Statewide unemployment was down a tenth of a percent from the previous month, at 2.8%.

Recommended for you

Joshua Irvine is a Report for America corps member and writes about issues related to poverty in the tri-state area for the Telegraph Herald.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.