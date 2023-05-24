Older adults in Iowa who own their homes now can apply for an additional tax exemption on their 2024 tax bill.
Residents age 65 and older as of Jan. 1 can apply to have the taxable value of their home reduced by $3,250 on their 2023 valuation, which affects taxes due beginning September 2024, according to a press release from Dubuque City Assessor Troy Patzner. To qualify for the exemption, residents must file forms with the assessor’s office by July 1.
For taxes due in 2025, the exemption is set to increase to $6,500 of taxable valuation.
The new exemption was passed in May by the Iowa Legislature as part of a sweeping property tax reform meant to keep climbing home assessments across Iowa from turning into higher tax bills. The exemption is expected to serve as an additional stopgap against higher taxes for older residents on limited or fixed incomes.
“Our life expectancy is a lot longer now ...” said Northeast Iowa Area Agency on Aging Regional Director Stacie Speirs. “It’s very possible someone owns their home but is having difficulty making ends meet.”
Officials said anyone eligible for the exemption should apply soon, as the turnaround for residents to apply for the exemption on their 2024 taxes is tight.
Patzner said the forms to apply for the exemption arrived at the assessor’s office last week, and the state did not extend the typical homestead exemption application deadline past July 1.
“I thought they would have waited until August or December,” Patzner said. “They made it a pretty short window to sign up for (the exemption).”
Patzner estimated if the senior tax exemption was applied in the same manner as the state Homestead Tax Credit on this year’s tax bill, the average city resident would save $100 on top of the $144 they already save from the homestead tax credit.
But Dubuque County Assessor Billie Selby said assessors still are waiting to hear back from the Iowa Department of Revenue about whether the exemption will be applied before or after the state’s rollback rate, which determines the percentage of a property’s value that is taxed.
According to a form provided by IDR, residents only need to apply for the exemption once to have it counted in all subsequent tax years, but per both assessors, the state has not instructed assessors in how to verify applicants’ ages.
In an email, IDR spokesperson John Fuller told the Telegraph Herald, “Claimants must include their birthdate on the new form and attest that the information on the application is true, correct and complete.”
Patzner said as of now, his office will not ask residents to show driver’s licenses or other proof of age.
He said the state had not authorized his office to do so, and the city assessor generally does not conduct compliance checks for other provisions for tax credits, such as the presence of a home’s carbon monoxide alarm.
“There’s some grey areas,” Patzner said. “We haven’t gotten all of the answers yet, but the best thing to do is file.”
Joshua Irvine is a Report for America corps member and writes about issues related to poverty in the tri-state area for the Telegraph Herald.