Older adults in Iowa who own their homes now can apply for an additional tax exemption on their 2024 tax bill.

Residents age 65 and older as of Jan. 1 can apply to have the taxable value of their home reduced by $3,250 on their 2023 valuation, which affects taxes due beginning September 2024, according to a press release from Dubuque City Assessor Troy Patzner. To qualify for the exemption, residents must file forms with the assessor’s office by July 1.

Joshua Irvine is a Report for America corps member and writes about issues related to poverty in the tri-state area for the Telegraph Herald.