N95 masks needed

Local businesses and individuals are asked to support local medical staff by donating N95 masks, gowns and face shields.

Hospitals and clinics -- including Crescent Community Health Center, Grand River Medical Group, Medical Associates, MercyOne Dubuque Medical Center, UnityPoint Health-Finley Hospital -- and the emergency medical services personnel who support them report a serious need for this equipment to protect health care workers on the front line of this pandemic.

People with protective equipment to donate can contact Tom Berger at the Dubuque County Emergency Management office at 563-589-4170 (office), 563-543-4170 (mobile), or Tom.Berger@dbqcoema.com to arrange a safe pick-up or drop-off donation.