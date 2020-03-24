As area businesses and individuals work diligently to sew and stitch together face masks, local hospitals made the call to stop accepting handmade masks until more information is released regarding whether those masks provide adequate protection and are safe to use.
“We are not accepting masks,” said Ann Speed, the director of marketing and development at Guttenberg Municipal Hospital and Clinics. “We will keep the 71 (masks) that came in. We will not accept any more until we have updated information.”
MercyOne Dubuque Medical Center posted Monday it, also, will no longer accept any hand sewn masks until further notice.
But businesses like Dubuque Mattress Factory have already begun sewing and donating hundreds of masks with no plans of stopping.
“I’ve talked to a lot of medical personnel over the last few days and most people say they are going to be used for noncritical patients,” said Doug Dolter, the owner of Dubuque Mattress. “First responders are using them for showing up at people’s houses. It’s just for general all-purpose protection.”
Dolter said his employees made 300 masks Sunday and will continue to make more every day.
The masks are made of a polyester and cotton blend and include a filter similar to what is used in a furnace, he said.
“These are better than nothing,” Dolter said. “As long as people are calling and asking for them, we will make them. As soon as people stop asking, then we will stop making.”
River Bend Retirement Community in Cascade is one of the businesses to accept the handmade masks from area donors.
Kelli Topping, an administrator at River Bend, said the retirement center received a few bags of masks, which all employees wear every day at work. She said the staff uses the cotton masks to help protect themselves and patients from further spreading germs while keeping their medical masks for emergency use only.
“I just think when we are in close quarters with the residents, we are keeping them and us safe,” she said.
Randy Gehl, the City of Dubuque public information officer, said neither the city or the Dubuque County Public Health Incident Management has made any requests for the public to make and donate handmade masks.
According to the CDC’s website, handmade masks are only to be used to care for patients with COVID-19 as last resort. “Homemade masks are not considered personal protective equipment, since their capability to protect healthcare professionals is unknown,” the site states.
Speed said Guttenberg plans to keep the handmade masks it already received and wait for more information from the IDPH before accepting more.
“The Iowa Department of Public Health wants to make sure the masks we are using are safe,” she said. “In the meantime, the very best way to show your support is staying home and practicing social distancing.”