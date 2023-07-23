Current conditions in Dubuque, IA
Thank you to Jeff Montgomery for starting his new column on being a dad and to the TH for publishing it. As a dad to young children, I can relate to his experiences and feelings.
I look forward to reading about another dad’s challenging moments and hilarious stories. It reminds me that we’re in it together as dads in this community.
