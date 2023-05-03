Transgender and nonbinary community members related the frustrations and joys of their gender transitions at a discussion this week in Dubuque.

Speaking at the Multicultural Family Center before a crowd of about 40 people, panelists recounted their personal journeys transitioning as well as their concerns about the nationwide wave of backlash against gender-affirming care.

Recommended for you

Joshua Irvine is a Report for America corps member.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.