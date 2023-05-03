Ora Doornbos (left) and K Kriesel speak during a panel discussion hosted by the Dubuque LGBTQ+ Resource Network on best practices for health care for transgender people held at Multicultural Family Center on Monday.
Ora Doornbos (left) the Rev. K Kriesel, and Crescentia Volz speak during a panel discussion hosted by The Dubuque LGBTQ+ Resource Network on best practices for health care for trans people held at the Multicultural Family Center on Monday, April 1, 2023.
(Left to right) Toby Eagles, Tessie Strohm, and Annabelle Steffen speak during a panel discussion hosted by the Dubuque LGBTQ+ Resource Network on best practices for health care for transgender people held at the Multicultural Family Center on Monday, April 1, 2023.
Ora Doornbos (left) and K Kriesel speak during a panel discussion hosted by the Dubuque LGBTQ+ Resource Network on best practices for health care for transgender people held at Multicultural Family Center on Monday.
Ora Doornbos (left) the Rev. K Kriesel, and Crescentia Volz speak during a panel discussion hosted by The Dubuque LGBTQ+ Resource Network on best practices for health care for trans people held at the Multicultural Family Center on Monday, April 1, 2023.
(Left to right) Toby Eagles, Tessie Strohm, and Annabelle Steffen speak during a panel discussion hosted by the Dubuque LGBTQ+ Resource Network on best practices for health care for transgender people held at the Multicultural Family Center on Monday, April 1, 2023.
Transgender and nonbinary community members related the frustrations and joys of their gender transitions at a discussion this week in Dubuque.
Speaking at the Multicultural Family Center before a crowd of about 40 people, panelists recounted their personal journeys transitioning as well as their concerns about the nationwide wave of backlash against gender-affirming care.
Gender-affirming care for transgender and gender-nonconforming people is backed by major medical associations such as American Medical Association, the American Academy of Pediatrics and the Endocrine Society.
Recommended for you
However, state legislatures across the country — including in Iowa — have moved this year to bar access to those treatments for minors. Supporters of the restrictions contend there has not been enough research into the impacts of gender-affirming care for youth.
“(Gender-affirming care) is medically necessary for children who are trans,” said Abby Bottorff, a licensed mental health counselor and nonbinary lesbian. “The fact is all of this misinformation is just missing the point.”
A few days ago, Julien Dubuque International Film Festival screened “Affirmation Generation,” a documentary that claimed it “reveals the push to medicalize non-conforming youth” and “warns of an epidemic of medical malpractice.”
The film was not discussed directly at the panel, though organizer Indigo Perry cited the screening as the impetus for the panel. Two transgender women, Ora Doornbos and Annabelle Steffen, offered an implicit rebuke discussing their protracted medical transitions.
For Doornbos, 14 years passed between starting hormone therapy and receiving gender-affirming surgery in 2018, the latter of which cost tens of thousands of dollars and was financed by a real estate sale.
“So I’m built like a brick house,” she quipped.
Steffen, on the other hand, had to receive letters of support from a therapist and psychiatrist and take hormones for at least a year before she could receive surgery.
She almost lost her scheduled slot for the surgery because it was scheduled more than 12 months after she had submitted the letters, but fortunately she worked at Hillcrest Family Services at the time and could quickly procure replacement letters.
“The hassle of that pales in comparison to how great it was,” said Steffen, whose grandmother accompanied her on the day of the surgery. “She had never seen me that happy.”
That happiness of finally feeling comfortable in their body, with or without surgery — known as gender euphoria — united the panelists amid the frustration of online harassment, unsupportive friends and repressive religious upbringings. (“We’ve got the unholy trinity here,” panelist K Kriesel observed after becoming the third panelist to discuss growing up in a religious household.)
Panelists also took time to discuss how attendees could work to make transgender and nonbinary people, particularly youth, feel comfortable. Tessie Strohm and her adult child Toby Eagles bantered throughout the evening about their relationship as the latter transitioned.
“Do your best to follow their switch-ups,” Eagles said. “If you do slip up every now and then, don’t beat yourself up about it.”
Panelists also emphasized that gender identity was fluid, with panelist Crescentia Volz, who came out as nonbinary later in life, noting that there is no “fully transitioned.”
“It’s something of a process in your life that’s never really done,” Volz said. “It’s just who you are.”
Joshua Irvine is a Report for America corps member.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.