Area hospitals have recently released a public health survey in an effort to better assess the needs of Dubuque County residents impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic as they move forward with plans to improve the county’s health care system.
“This is when the most vulnerable in our communities become more vulnerable, and whether it’s people of color or immigrants or homeless individuals, those sorts of needs that we knew we had even before the pandemic are really wide-spread,” said Malissa Sprenger, vice president of mission integration for MercyOne Medical Center Eastern Iowa Region. “We really need to get in there and identify where things are at so we can develop a strategy.”
Every three years, both MercyOne and UnityPoint Health complete a Community Health Needs Assessment & Health Improvement Planning study to evaluate what the health needs are for the residents they serve. A few years ago, Dubuque County and City Public Health Departments — which formally completed the survey every five years — teamed up with the hospitals to conduct the studies together, said county Public Health Director Patrice Lambert.
“We have said we are all working toward the same cause, and that is to help with the health of the residents of Dubuque County,” she said. “It has just worked out very, very well. We were all on the same page. Our focus has always been the same focus: What can we do to improve the health of the residents of Dubuque County?”
But this year, both the county and city public health departments were granted permission by the state to extend their deadlines to complete the study, Lambert said. So rather than collaborate with both area hospitals like they have in usual years, this year the public health departments have played a part by reviewing the recent survey and making sure it is spread throughout the county.
“We did receive that survey, and we did help in reviewing that because we were part of that survey when they developed it the last time,” Lambert said.
Sprenger said both hospitals still teamed up to get it done with hopes of seeing more people complete the survey now that public health has become front and center.
“Especially at a time where there is unemployment or heightened food insecurity, it’s really important this year to not only build on our prior work but do a nice job identifying our community impact needs,” she said.
About 1,800 Community Health Needs Assessment surveys were completed when it was last released about three years ago. This year more than 850 surveys have been completed and the deadline is still about a month out, Sprenger said.
Many questions in this year’s survey are centered around identifying issues brought on by the pandemic including how the pandemic has limited peoples’ abilities to access to health care and groceries, see loved ones, as well as what Dubuque County’s public health system may be lacking and health care services people want and currently do not have.
“We are going to pay special attention to the burden of the need, the scope of the need, the severity of the need and the urgency of the health needs,” Sprenger said. “We will put a special emphasis on looking at health disparities. When you look at that through a COVID-19 impact lens, our advisory team feels we will see some enhanced needs.”
Stacey Killian, executive director for the Visiting Nurse Association, owned by UnityPoint Health, urged people to take time to fill it out and assist the hospitals in meeting the needs of residents and those affected by the pandemic.
“We really look at every response we get, and it helps us develop strategies going forward,” she said. “It helps us from a public health standpoint, and also for the hospitals to look at what they need to make sure that the residents are getting the care they need to make us a healthier community.”