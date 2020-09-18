CASCADE, Iowa — When the discussion regarding this year’s trick-or-treating date was added to Cascade City Council’s agenda, resident Linda Hoffmann created a Facebook poll to gather residents’ input on whether or not others are planning to take their children out on a quest for candy this October.
The feedback was clear: Families want to see it happen.
“I had 79 people say yes and two people say no,” Hoffmann said.
Hoffmann is one of the many people in the area pushing to know — earlier than usual — if and when cities will approve proclamations setting times and dates for trick-or-treating this fall in fear that the annual Halloween outing will be called off due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“I have four grandchildren,” she said. “They are super excited. I just think with the virus, more communities are trying to be cautious, but we figure kids are in school and sporting events. I think most people think it’s safe.”
Like Cascade and Farley, the City of Dubuque has not established a specific time frame for trick-or-treating this October, said City Clerk Kevin Firnstahl. He said the city is working with Dubuque Public Health Specialist Mary Rose Corrigan and plans to make the decision at the Oct. 5 City Council meeting.
Firnstahl said organizers who plan the annual Dubuque Halloween Parade have officially canceled the parade.
Asbury City Clerk Sara Burke said officials still plan to hold the annual parade starting at 7 p.m. Oct. 23. Asbury City Council is slated to discuss a proclamation setting the date and times for trick-or-treating during its Sept. 22 meeting.
Cities in Grant County, Wis., such as Platteville, Fennimore and Lancaster, are also holding off on making any decisions on whether or not to approve official trick-or-treating dates, according to city officials.
Although city officials cannot dictate whether residents trick-or-treat or hand out candy, places such as Dyersville have received numerous calls from parents wondering if the city will set an official trick-or-treating date this year.
“There were a lot of parents that called city hall and wanted a decision on what was going to happen because they wanted to plan for it one way or the other,” said Dyersville Mayor Jim Heavens.
Corrigan said she has not received any specific guidance from the Center of Disease Control and Prevention or Iowa Department of Public Health regarding the best safety practices for trick-or-treating, but said the public health department is recommending parents, kids and those handing out candy wear face masks, that trick-or-treaters stay with those in their household and limit interactions with others.
“This (topic) is like the most important thing in the world right now,” she said. “We are spending a lot of time answering questions. I think people are going to get really creative on how they are handing out candy, and I am interested to see how they do that,” she said.
Here are a list of cities in the tri-state area that, so far, have announced times and days for trick-or-treating this year:
Dubuque County:
- Dyersville: 5:30 to 7 p.m. Saturday Oct. 31
- Epworth: 6 to 7 p.m. Sunday Oct. 25
- Luxemburg: 5:30 to 7 p.m. Friday Oct. 30
- Peosta: 6 to 7:30 Saturday Oct. 31
Delaware County:
- Manchester: 5 to 7 p.m. Oct. 31
- Delhi: 5 to 7 p.m. Oct. 31
- Edgewood: 5 to 7 p.m. Oct. 31
Clayton County:
- Guttenberg: 5 to 7 p.m. Oct. 31
Jackson County:
- Bellevue: 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. Sunday Oct. 25 as well as a Halloween parade starting at 3:30 p.m. at Cole Park
Jo Daviess County:
East Dubuque: 4 to 6 p.m. Oct. 31