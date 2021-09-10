Tuesday, Sept. 7, 2021

Boeckenstedt — Todd and Natalie Boeckenstedt, of Cascade, Iowa, a boy at UnityPoint Health-Finley Hospital, Dubuque.

White — Brian and Jessica White, of Maquoketa, Iowa, a girl at Finley.

Wednesday, Sept. 8, 2021

Buszka — Brent and Tracy Buszka, of Dubuque, a girl at MercyOne Dubuque Medical Center.

Dole-Curiel — Cody Dole and Terra Curiel, of Dubuque, a boy at Finley.

