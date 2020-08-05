News in your town

Bellevue considering opening all streets to ATVs

Former Dubuque ... And All That Jazz! postpones remaining events

7 more COVID-19 cases in Dubuque County; hospitalizations decrease

Longtime Dubuque volunteer, benefactor remembered as 'get-things-done kind of guy'

Jo Daviess County prepares for worst as COVID-19 cases continue to rise

Union leaders pass 'no confidence' vote for Delaware County sheriff

Report: $3.25 million in repairs needed among historic, downtown Dubuque buildings

Parent company of ED plant announces net loss in second quarter of 2020

Worries about 2020 census' accuracy grow with cut schedule

Chasm grows between Trump and government coronavirus experts

'Too many are selfish': U.S. nears 5 million virus cases

Fundraiser for Dubuque hospital goes virtual

Police: Woman chases man with knife, assaults officers in Dubuque

'Squad' member Tlaib faces test in Michigan primary

Progress slow as urgency grows on virus relief legislation

Record heat, politics inflame Iraq's electricity shortages

Over 25 killed, hundreds injured in massive blast in Beirut

Irksome in Iceland, brusque in Britain? US envoys draw ire

Almanac

'Who's the Boss?' gets reboot with Tony Danza, Alyssa Milano

Adventures in avocado toast: 5 recipes that are quick and easy to adapt and delicious to try

Ask Amy: Future husband sings a ‘me’ tune

DRS. OZ AND ROIZEN: Sugary beverages increase your risk for metabolic syndrome

Isaias, again a tropical storm, spawns wild inland weather

Trump signs $3B-a-year plan to boost conservation, parks

Spicy salad features jerk seasoning

Letter: Despite 60 years of initiatives, racism, poverty, addiction still abound

Trudy Rubin: Trump's promotion of 'demon sperm' doctor bodes ill for any second term

Our opinion: Taxpayer-funded congressional mailers merit scrutiny

Minneapolis mayor: City seeks right mentors for new officers

Los Angeles deputy says colleagues are part of violent gang

Judge sentences ex-MSU coach to jail in Nassar-related case

Experts: Obstacles to charging police in Breonna Taylor case

Stocks tick higher on Wall Street, but Treasury yields sink

Tampa teenager accused in Twitter hack pleads not guilty

EU regulators investigating Google's plan to buy Fitbit

Some school districts reject Iowa in-class requirements

Police preparing for unknowns at Democratic convention

Dubuque schools leader recommends pushing back fall start date