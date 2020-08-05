MANCHESTER, Iowa — Union leaders recently approved a “zero confidence” resolution for the Delaware County sheriff for failing to properly train and protect staff, according to a union filing.
Union leaders with American Federation of State, County and Municipal Employees of Des Moines, who represent and advocate for Iowa unions such as the Delaware County Sheriff’s Department, unanimously approved a no confidence resolution for longtime Sheriff John LeClere on July 31. The resolution states that LeClere has neglected to provide required training for staff and has repeatedly compromised the safety of his employees. A letter explaining the resolution was sent July 31 to the Delaware County Board of Supervisors and the sheriff.
“It’s been something that has been sort of brewing for a period of time,” said Danny Homan, president of AFSCME. “Relationships have deteriorated in the county between the employees in the sheriff’s department.”
Employees at the sheriff’s office have reported to the union that LeClere has failed to provide the minimum 12 hours of annual physical training required by state law, compromised the safety of his investigators, jailers and deputies on multiple occasions by not directly overseeing events, failed to consistently provide the same equipment to employees, refused, on multiple occasions, to communicate with employees and has shown a lack of respect toward employees, according to the resolution.
Homan said AFSCME does not have the authority to fire LeClere from his position but hopes this resolution will allow conversations to soon take place between the sheriff, AFSCME and Delaware County Board of Supervisors.
“We want to be able to (have) conversations with the sheriff where we can go to him and say, ‘This needs to change,’” he said. “Safety is mentioned in this resolution multiple times because the employees do not believe they are getting the training they need to have to protect themselves and protect the citizens of the county and State of Iowa.”
LeClere was elected sheriff in 2000 and has served in law enforcement for more than 30 years. The Delaware County Sheriff’s Office employs 22 people, including LeClere. He could not be reached for comment.
Delaware County Supervisor Jeff Madlom said until the board received the letter from AFSCME, board members were unaware of the problems.
“We have always had some minor things come up, but as far as the amount of their claims, that hasn’t,” Madlom said. “We will get to the bottom of this. I wish it would have come about in a different way, but it didn’t.”
Madlom said LeClere will soon meet with members of AFSCME and at least one county supervisor to begin discussing ways to resolve the issues.
“I think what we need to do first is sit down,” he said. “I think when things start to get resolved, we will meet with all of the deputies. It is my intention we will come to an understanding.”