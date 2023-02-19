Hempstead, Senior, and Wahlert Catholic high schools were given brain health rooms by End Stigma Now. The rooms all look the same, with comfy chairs, affirmations on the wall and calming music. These rooms allow students to relax and be in a state of serenity. Students go to the brain health room when they feel overwhelmed, anxious or simply need a break.
In these rooms, you’re able to use calming techniques — like drawing or writing — to calm your mind. It provides a safe place to talk to a brain health room liaison who gives tips on how to calm the mind enabling students to feel safe and supported. Students are able to access the brain health room throughout the day for 15 minutes at a time. The rooms have been successful in allowing students to improve their mental health.
Recommended for you
If all schools in Iowa had these rooms, we might see a decrease in depression, anxiety and suicide rates in Iowa. Brain health rooms could be a turning point in mental health for Iowa teenagers. The Iowa Department of Education should fund, or find funding, for all high schools across Iowa to receive brain health rooms. Every high school student in Iowa, no matter what their socio-economic status, should have the ability to learn how to deal with stress.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.