PEOSTA, Iowa — Peosta City Council members discussed at a work session Thursday an ordinance that would allow all-terrain and utility vehicles on city roads, but council members said they needed more time to review a recent survey before making a decision. The Council is set to take up the matter Tuesday.
“The concern that I still have is the safety, and the other thing I have a concern about is this being pushed by a group of people that are out of town that could potentially be a nuisance here,” said City Council member John Kraft. “... I still don’t know which way I am leaning.”
At a recent Peosta City Council meeting, ATV and UTV enthusiasts from Epworth and other nearby cities spoke about hoping to see an ordinance passed allowing them to ride in Peosta and stop at local businesses like Dairy Queen.
The City Council released a survey on its website asking residents if they are “favorable,” “unfavorable” or “unsure” of allowing ATVs and UTVs on city streets in order to see how many Peosta residents are in favor of permitting the vehicles along city streets.
Kraft said that, so far, he has reached out to about 150 residents, and the opinions have been split. He needs more time to talk to residents before deciding, he said.
”I would like to see what the actual residents of the community say,” Kraft said.
The proposed ordinance would not allow ATVs or UTVs on city streets until after 6 p.m. on weekdays to limit the rush-hour traffic. It also would expire a year from the date it is published unless the City Council renews it.
“That is just if something terrible should happen I want them to have the chance to renew it,” said City Administrator Whitney Baethke.
City Council members also reviewed a study completed by Veenstra & Kimm Inc., which accessed the city’s U.S. 20 and main lift stations. Both were constructed more than a decade ago.
The study found that the lift station location on the east side of Peosta near U.S. 20 is already operating over capacity and needs to be replaced, Baethke said.
“The highway lift station is essentially living on borrowed time,” she said. “In a perfect world, I would like to bid for the lift station project in the winter.”
The U.S. 20 lift station will cost about $2.5 million to replace the station and its piping, Baethke said. The second lift station located on the west side of the city will remain intact until the city begins work to repair Kapp Drive. That project is projected to begin in 2025.
“Now the council will probably hold further discussion at the next two meetings to determine if and when they want to move forward with the east side sewer,” she said. “It is my recommendation that we start sooner rather than later.”
Baethke said if the project is approved, residents might not see a spike in property taxes because the city will pay off old debt by the time it takes on the new project.
“We have four loans we are paying off now, so we are trying to work it so we pay off the old debt and (then) start paying on the new debt,” she said.