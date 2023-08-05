Iowa recently joined a handful of states to offer mobile versions of identification cards, but some local business owners have mixed thoughts about its implementation.
After announcing it nearly a decade ago, Iowa launched its Iowa Mobile ID app earlier this month, which allows users to manage their driver’s license or ID from their smartphone.
The app is available on the Apple App Store and Google Play. Once downloaded, the app asks users to take a selfie and upload a photo of the front and back of their driver’s license or ID.
Iowans are not required to download or use the mobile ID app, and the app is not meant to replace one’s physical ID, according to the Iowa Department of Transportation.
In many cases, such as a traffic stop, a physical driver’s license would still be needed.
“If an officer were to stop somebody, and they presented that app as their identification, the officer would in most cases request to see a hard copy of their driver’s license,” said Dubuque Police Department Lt. Brendan Welsh.
He said if the system becomes a trusted way to check someone’s ID, it can help law enforcement in many ways, especially in limiting fake IDs.
“Somebody would essentially have to share their cell phone with a friend or classmate to have that person identify as them, and so people are more likely to swap a fake ID than they are probably to swap cell phones,” he said.
Widespread acceptance of the new app, though, hasn’t been immediate locally.
Chad Miller, owner of Baraboo’s on Main in Dubuque, said he has seen customers come in and use a similar mobile ID app, but said staff didn’t accept it, “especially in this day and age where there are so many ways to hack and produce fake documents,” he said.
Miller said he wished there had been more state-provided guidance for businesses about the app before its release.
“As a business owner, I’m just concerned about the lack of communication,” he said.
Businesses and organizations are not required to accept mobile identification, according to the Iowa DOT website.
Audrey Gottschalk, assistant general manager at Barrel House in Dubuque, said she has not seen anyone use a mobile ID while at the restaurant but is open to the idea of them.
“As long as it’s secured and we know that someone can’t just use someone else’s ID, then I think it could be a good thing,” she said.
The Iowa DOT website states the mobile ID app “keeps user data secure and ensures the privacy of personal information by only storing it within the state system of record and on the user’s device.”