Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Sign in with
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.
Sunday, Aug. 22, 2021
Austin — Nic and Jennifer Austin, of Madison, Wis., a boy at UnityPoint-Meriter Hospital in Madison. Nic Austin is formerly of Dubuque.
Billmyer-Fleming — Jaymes Billmyer and Lauren Fleming, of Asbury, Iowa, a boy at MercyOne Dubuque Medical Center.
Sunday, Aug. 29, 2021
Holdsworth-Kirkpatrick — Douglas Holdsworth and Katelyn Kirkpatrick, of Dubuque, a boy at UnityPoint Health-Finley Hospital, Dubuque.
Wednesday, Sept. 1, 2021
Noonan — Charlie and Jody Noonan, of Bernard, Iowa, a girl at MercyOne.