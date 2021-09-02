Sunday, Aug. 22, 2021

Austin — Nic and Jennifer Austin, of Madison, Wis., a boy at UnityPoint-Meriter Hospital in Madison. Nic Austin is formerly of Dubuque.

Billmyer-Fleming — Jaymes Billmyer and Lauren Fleming, of Asbury, Iowa, a boy at MercyOne Dubuque Medical Center.

Sunday, Aug. 29, 2021

Holdsworth-Kirkpatrick — Douglas Holdsworth and Katelyn Kirkpatrick, of Dubuque, a boy at UnityPoint Health-Finley Hospital, Dubuque.

Wednesday, Sept. 1, 2021

Noonan — Charlie and Jody Noonan, of Bernard, Iowa, a girl at MercyOne.

