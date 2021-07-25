Sorry, an error occurred.
Thursday, July 22, 2021
Manders — Tim and Jessica Manders, of La Motte, Iowa, a boy at MercyOne Dubuque Medical Center.
Schneider — Sam and Katie Schneider, of Cuba City, Wis., a girl at MercyOne.
Thole — David and Jessica Thole, of La Motte, Iowa, a boy at MercyOne.
Friday, July 23, 2021
Northouse — Mr. and Mrs. Brad Northouse, of Dubuque, a boy at MercyOne.