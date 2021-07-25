Thursday, July 22, 2021

Manders — Tim and Jessica Manders, of La Motte, Iowa, a boy at MercyOne Dubuque Medical Center.

Schneider — Sam and Katie Schneider, of Cuba City, Wis., a girl at MercyOne.

Thole — David and Jessica Thole, of La Motte, Iowa, a boy at MercyOne.

Friday, July 23, 2021

Northouse — Mr. and Mrs. Brad Northouse, of Dubuque, a boy at MercyOne.

