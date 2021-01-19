EAST DUBUQUE, Ill. — In an effort to make sure City Council members agree on plans to continue outdoor dining in East Dubuque, the City Council on Monday brought the topic back for discussion during a special meeting.
“Basically it was a 4-2 vote, so I thought I would put it back on the agenda so they could all vote positively on it,” City Manager Loras Herrig said.
The resolution passed unanimously Monday.
“We need to help these people as much as possible,” said City Council Member Delbert Belken. “If they don’t have indoor seating, they’re hurting.”
During the Jan. 11 meeting, Council Members Adam Arling and Dawn Stelpflug voted against the ordinance, saying they wanted more time to discuss it.
East Dubuque’s policy largely mirrors one passed late last year by officials in Galena. Rather than the 11 p.m. curfew Galena businesses have, East Dubuque will allow restaurants to be open from 6 a.m. to midnight daily starting May 1 to Oct. 24.
Council members allowed restaurants to have outdoor dining in parking spaces during the warmer months of 2020 as restaurants and bars contended with COVID-19 restrictions. They opted to bring the practice back, anticipating that the impacts of the pandemic will stretch further into this year.
Mike Meyer, who owns The Other Side in East Dubuque, said having that option last year helped his business out tremendously.
“It’s really awesome the way the City Council and the mayor and city manager have been working with the local businesses to try to make everything the best they can through this pandemic,” he said.