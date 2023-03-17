In his recent Double Take column, Jim Giese supports climate change denialism with faulty logic and misleading quotes. The fact that prior prognostications of environmental disaster were inaccurate has nothing to do with the scientific validity of anthropogenic climate change. Nor do the comments of world leaders who suggest that the challenges of climate change might lead to greater global cooperation.
What is left to support his argument are two quotes from scientific authorities who oppose the consensus that anthropogenic climate change is real. The extent of that consensus is considerable. A recent article (August 2019) from Nature Communications, a subsidiary publication of the esteemed journal Nature, cites a comprehensive study establishing that 97-98% of scientists believe that climate change is real and that the small percentage who don’t have “substantially lower levels of authority in this field.”
Neither of the anomalous authorities that Mr. Giese quotes are credible. Richard Lindzen, a former professor of meteorology at MIT, has not published peer-reviewed articles on climate change and has received funding from groups associated with climate change denial, including the Koch-established Heartland Institute and Peabody Coal. Patrick Moore (mistakenly identified as Peter) is not a co-founder of Greenpeace. That organization has indicated that while Mr. Moore worked for it in the 1980s, he left it to become “a paid representative of corporate polluters.” Such a shoddy and distorted argument doesn’t deserve the prominence that the TH gave it.
