I read a TH article by Elizabeth Kelsey that covered the recent forum for candidates for Galena City Council sponsored by the League of Women Voters. Although the article was well written, I must take exception with the fact that the article included comments from Bobby Hahn. Bobby was given the chance to participate in the event and chose not to. His choice (and it was his choice) resulted in his opponent not being able to participate in the forum (not her choice), other than to make her opening statement.
Although the reporter did interview both Cynthia and Bobby, Cynthia was unable to participate fully in the forum because of Bobby’s choice. Therefore he should not have been given the “stage” as it were, to speak in an article that was clearly geared toward the forum, an article that is titled “Galena Council candidates discuss key issues at forum.”
Recommended for you
The League of Women Voters had very clear rules as it relates to the forum. If a candidate chose not to participate their opponent could not participate either. Bobby had his chance and he chose not to take it (at his opponents expense). He should not have been given another chance to be “included” by being interviewed after the fact and having his comments included in an article reflecting the events of the forum.
Editor’s note: Typically, when the TH covers a candidate forum, only the candidates present would be quoted in the article. In this case, the forum served as background for an election preview story highlighting all the candidates in the race, so all were included. The headline should have labeled the story as a preview of the slate of candidates running, rather than news coverage of the forum.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.