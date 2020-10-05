In an effort to create awareness regarding the hazardous effects lead can have on children, Iowa health officials released their first-ever lead “report card,” which reveals less than 30% of children younger than 6 were tested for lead in 2018.
“These cards are one way to get the data out there on testing and what we would like to see more testing of,” said Kevin Officer, community health consultant with the Iowa Department of Public Health.
The State of Iowa mandates all children entering kindergarten have at least one blood test done to check for lead. The federal government banned the use of lead paint in homes in 1978, but many homes built before then still contain paint that is toxic and can cause serious health issues, particularly in children younger than 6 years old.
Officer said the idea behind the new lead report card is to help public health departments share the data in an organized, accessible manner while reminding parents of the importance of getting their children tested for lead starting at an early age.
“Over the past several years, we have been doing a lot of outreach to our partners and local public health,” Officer said. “Our partners wanted more on what the program was and a way to get that information out to the public.”
The report cards show 25.9% of children zero to 6 years old in Dubuque County were tested for lead in 2018, 27.7% in Delaware County, 41.3% in Clayton County, 36.8% in Jackson County and 28.2% in Jones County.
Officer said much of the data from the report cards is pulled from the U.S. Census data it receives late in the year. He said IDPH is currently working on 2019 reports, but is still waiting for census data. By the time the 2019 reports are ready it will be 2021, he said.
Officer said the big shift in data for this year is the lack of children going in for wellness exams and having their blood tested for lead due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
From March to August this year, the IDPH saw a 45% drop in testing, but it will likely level out now that doctor’s offices have began accepting non-emergency appointments again.
“I think we are starting to see a rebound of the lower (testing) levels,” he said. “I think providers are playing catch up with getting kids tested.”
Over the past few years, the percent of children who have reported toxic levels of lead — 5 micrograms per deciliter or higher — has steadily declined.
In 2016, reports from the Wisconsin Department of Public Health Services showed 5.1% of children under 6 years old showed toxic levels of lead in their blood. In 2017, the number decreased to 4.6% and in 2018 it stayed the same. The most recent data from 2019 shows 2.59% of children in Grant County showed elevated lead levels. That same year, other Wisconsin counties such as Crawford reported 3.79% of children had elevated levels and 3.5% in Lafayette County.
In Jo Daviess County, Ill., the Illinois Department of Public Health reported 4.3% of children ages 6 or younger had lead levels of 5 micrograms per deciliter or higher, according to the state’s most recent 2017 reports. But years prior, that number was far greater. In 2014, of the 126 children under 6 tested for lead, 22% reported to have toxic levels.
Melany Arnold, public information officer with the Illinois Department of Public Health, said because elevated lead blood levels of 5 micrograms per deciliter was adopted as an intervention level in 2019, any levels recorded before last year should be interpreted with caution.
Dubuque County Public Health Specialist Mary Rose Corrigan said the steady decline in elevated lead levels is due to the growth in awareness regarding lead in children and the push to get kids tested starting at younger ages.
“The numbers used to be a lot higher after we started working on this in 1994,” she said. “The blood levels were about 15% in Dubuque County.”
In past 18 years, the percent of children in Dubuque County with elevated levels of lead in their blood has continued to drop. In 2000, 5.6% of children zero to 6 years old had elevated lead levels. A few years later in 2008 it was down to 0.9%. In 2018, 0.6% of children reported having elevated levels of lead.
Corrigan said reports like IDPH’s report card make is easy for health officials to educate parents when they bring their children in for wellness exams about the importance of not waiting until children enter kindergarten to check lead levels.
“We don’t want people to wait that long to get tested,” she said. “The greatest risk is for toddlers. Is it recommended that children be screened at one, two or three.”