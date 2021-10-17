Who would be willing to vote “yes” to a $40 million bond issue when we are only told that once we approve the money, people will let us know how they will spend it?
That kind of measure is facing Dubuque County voters in just over two weeks, when a $40 million conservation bond will be on the ballot. We don’t know how it is going to be spent, and the spending will be overseen by an appointed board with no fiscal responsibility to the taxpayers.
This money could be spent on ATV parks, utilized by a small percentage of residents, but paid for by us all. Or maybe not. We just don’t know. There are very few details for us to make an informed decision.
Other considerations: Who is paying to operate and manage these new conservation areas? Taxpayers. What if you want to buy some land, maybe your neighbor’s ground, but the Conservation Board wants it? You cannot outbid a board with $40 million.
What about farmland, an important part of our Dubuque County economy and identity, and so necessary to feed a growing nation and world? Will property be taken out of farming and put into these unknown conservation projects?
Voting yes to this is agreeing that transparency, fiscal responsibility and accountability don’t really matter. I plan to vote no and will reconsider if a bond issue is properly costed, detailed and planned — and includes our rural folks in that planning process.