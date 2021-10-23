In reference to the TH article Friday, Oct. 15, on the strike at John Deere, in which they published Deere officials’ response of the union workers’ “all in wages,” in order to gain sympathy from other workers and people of the community who may not have the same wages or benefits.
I would like to see Deere officials, or the TH, publish the “all in wages” of the John Deere CEO, vice presidents, directors and other management personnel. This would give all readers a better perspective as to the reason for the strike of these essential workers who actually produce the John Deere products that have made John Deere as successful as it has constantly been.
This would make the reporting, in line with another news source’s tag line, “fair and balanced.” It would also provide what another famous newsman always said, “the rest of the story.”
This would also show the inequities that are so prevalent in American business that many people have no clue about, unless they own stock in a public company like John Deere, and read the executive compensation section of the annual report/prospectus.
I am behind these union workers 100%, as I have been in their boots and know where they are coming from. When times are bad, these are the first employees to lose their jobs. I know, I was one in 1980.
John Deere and many other American businesses need to share equally in the wealth that their employees have created.