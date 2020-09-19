Every week, Digger Kurt would take off in his rental car and drive to appointments for work in Minneapolis or Rochester, Minn.
For him, it was normal to spend hours in his car averaging about 400 miles per week, but in March when the COVID-19 pandemic began, all of his in-person appointments came to a screeching halt.
“I hadn’t gone anywhere since March 17, and last week I was back out on the road for the first time since then,” said Kurt, a sales executive with Cottingham & Butler. “It had been like six months.”
Since the pandemic began, people like Kurt have severely cut the time they spend on the road, which in turn has impacted gas sales throughout the nation.
That shift has been apparent for gas stations like Neighborhood Quick Mart, 690 W. Locust St., whose gas sales were down by about 50% during the worst part of the pandemic in March and April, said owner Lisa Klein.
“We cut our hours,” she said. “There were a couple days a week that we were closed completely because our employees were infected. We are slowly trying to build it back up again.”
Klein said gas sales make up about 30% of the store’s revenue. She said her business is still feeling the after effects of the lack of drivers on the road.
“Our sales are down a lot from previous years,” she said. “We felt it.”
With the decrease in demand, gas prices are currently down about 16% from last year, said Biniv Maskay, associate professor of economics at Loras College.
Then in August, OPEC anticipated more demand for gas and increased production, but that need never came, Maskay said.
“In fact, that supply went up and demand did not go up (and) that made prices go a little lower,” he said.
Dave Swenson, an Iowa State University economics professor, said from August of last year to August this year, U.S. gas sales have shrunk by 10.6% due to the fact that people are not commuting to work, taking vacations or going out in general. In turn, this impact will be felt by the state as well as counties and cities throughout the area who receive a percentage of gas sales as part of the Road Use Tax Fund, which goes toward funding roads, bridges, sewers and other infrastructure needs.
“There will be a 10% reduction or more in the amount that is distributed into the cities and counties and state,” Swenson said. “It will definitely set back funding and planning for roads and bridges and highways.”
In order to make up for the loss in revenue, certain projects might need to be placed on the back burner or eliminated from future budgets, said Dubuque County Supervisor Dave Baker.
“It’s hard to know how far out this is going to go,” he said. “I think the most recent reports look like we are to receive less from the road use tax, but it looks like it is manageable. If there is another shelter in place order, that could impact that.”
In March, the Iowa Department of Transportation was projecting about a 40% dip in road-use tax dollars, but now that projection is at about 10%, said Anthony Bardgett, Dubuque County engineer.
“I am not ready to cut any projects right now,” he said. “I feel like we have scheduled maintenance for infrastructure I still have planned. If the 40% would have come to fruition, we would be having a much different discussion. We are still watching things.”