I write to express my support of the efforts for the renaming of Ted Ellsworth Park in the City of Dubuque. Ted was an outstanding person who contributed significantly to the success of our community. I knew him and admired his work, wisdom and wit as a prominent member of our community.
His extraordinary service to others is evident early in his life. During World War II, he joined the British Army and later transferred to the U.S. Army. This extraordinary military service included time spent as a prisoner of war and numerous decorations for his efforts during the war. His dedicated local community service has several highlights including local election to the Legislature as an Iowa state representative and leadership in many local charitable organizations. He has my respect as a Pillar of the Community who was admired by his peers during his life with numerous accolades, including Dubuque’s Citizen of the Year Award.
I have many other great memories of Ted, too numerous to share in this brief space. His published book memoir “Yank” is an inspiring reflection of his life and the values he promoted through his family and friends.
He is most deserving of consideration at the Dubuque Parks and Recreation commission meeting on April 11 in renaming this park in recognition of him as a good person, great citizen and prominent leader of our Dubuque community.
