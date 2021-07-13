Friday, July 9, 2021
Donovan — John and Laurie Donovan, of Bernard, Iowa, a boy at MercyOne Dubuque Medical Center.
Loeffelholz — Allen and Stacy Loeffelholz, of Galena, Ill., a girl at UnityPoint Health-Finley Hospital, Dubuque.
Quillin — Kyle and Kari Quillin, of Dubuque, a girl at Southwest Health, Platteville, Wis.
Saturday, July 10, 2021
Draper — Jeff and Amanda Draper, of Garnavillo, Iowa, a girl at MercyOne.
Graff-Pash — Brandon Graff and Alexis Pash, of Monmouth, Iowa, a girl at Finley.
Monday, July 12, 2021
Hilby — Joseph and Rebecca Hilby, of Hazel Green, Wis., a boy at Southwest Health.