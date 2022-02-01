While my childhood ice-skating adventures often took place at Rafferty’s Slough (the frozen backwaters of the Mississippi River), I was riveted to John Kruse’s outstanding investigative reporting and subsequent excellent article (“New era for Mystique Ice Center”) in the Telegraph Herald’s Sunday paper. Such a deep dive into all relevant details, past and present, does not happen without a great deal of legwork linked to personal talent and drive.
John expertly details the complete history of the Mystique Community Ice Center and its sometimes-tortured journey from the hands of the dedicated and appreciated work of DICE (Dubuque Community Ice & Recreation Center, Inc.) to the management of the City of Dubuque officials, hoping to find a new permanent manager. John gives due credit for the pioneers of this community treasure, and he expertly relates why the ice center has struggled with serious structural problems from its inception.
Those troubles have led, hopefully, to another successful transition with dedicated individuals such as Marie Ware (Leisure Services manager) who says about this important move, “This all happened by a lot of people helping out in big ways.” Ongoing thanks to all these hard workers who deserve continual recognition.
John once wrote of his career, “I’m very proud of some of the stories I’ve been able to write, stories that have had real impacts on the communities they involve.”
May the next step in the journey of the ice rink bear witness to the belief of John Kruse.