Iowa State Dance Team and Drill Association is the largest state dance competition in the nation with an average of 255 high schools, 26 colleges, and 5,000 dancers competing annually (compared to 164 high schools in Minnesota and 100 high schools in Wisconsin).
Starting in the 1990s, athletic associations in surrounding states like Minnesota, Wisconsin and Missouri sanctioned dance as a sport.
The Iowa High School Girls Athletic Union refuses to recognize dance as a sport, a stance that disregards the hard work and dedication of dancers. Dancers often practice as many or more hours as athletes in other sanctioned sports; however, these dancers will never be properly recognized for their accomplishments.
I began my competitive dance career at age 4 and have been training year-round for 12 years. As an athlete competing at ISDTA, it is frustrating to see your team reach great success and have that success be ignored.
So the question remains, why can’t Iowa sanction dance and why is it so difficult for female athletes to get recognized?
Due to the size and continued participation in ISDTA, it is clear that there is an immense and long-term interest in the sport, which meets the main requirement for Iowa to sanction a sport.
