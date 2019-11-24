Medical Associates and MercyOne Dubuque Medical Center are the first providers in Dubuque and the tri-state area to successfully perform Transcatheter Aortic Valve Replacement. Medical Associates implants the Edwards SAPIEN 3 transcatheter aortic valve. This valve was approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) in 2015 for the treatment of high or greater risk patients with severe, symptomatic AS. In 2016, the SAPIEN 3 valve was approved for an expanded indication to include patients at intermediate risk for open heart surgery. The FDA most recently approved TAVR for low-risk patients on Aug. 16, 2019.
•
Medical Associates Health Plans received the highest marks in both the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services’ annual star quality ratings and the National Committee for Quality Assurance Health Plan Ratings, and is again one of the nation’s elite when it comes to providing care and service to its Medicare members. According to the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services’ 2020 Star Quality Ratings, Medical Associates Medicare plans in Iowa and Illinois received five out of five stars for overall quality and service, CMS’ highest rating. Medical Associates Wisconsin Medicare plan earned 4.5 out of 5 stars, CMS’ second-highest rating. For nine consecutive years, Medical Associates Medicare health plans have been rated 4.5 stars or higher. For 2020, CMS rated just over 400 health plans (with Part C), and Medical Associates was one of only two five-star plans in the state of Iowa. Only 11 other medical plans in the nation received five stars.