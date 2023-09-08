Tony Moline was shocked Wednesday night when he discovered a bright pink bird in the 16th Street Detention Basin in Dubuque.
“I knew what it was immediately. I saw it with the naked eye,” Moline said.
Moline, who is a field guide for the Dubuque Audubon Society, had spotted a roseate spoonbill, which is native to the southeastern U.S. coast, the Gulf of Mexico and large parts of South America. It is exceedingly rare to see a roseate spoonbill anywhere in the U.S. outside of the southeastern coastal states, Moline said.
“We’re currently in a migration stage right now, and I have been checking that detention basin frequently for rare birds that fall into the category of waders,” Moline said.
September is also a good time of year to see rare birds, Moline said, because of post-breeding dispersal, which is when young birds are no longer dependent on their parents and can explore outside of where they are typically found.
Another roseate spoonbill was spotted in Green Bay, Wis., in early August, and Moline said it is possible that spoonbill is the same one found in Dubuque. However, Moline said the bird’s rare appearance in Dubuque also could be a result of hurricanes displacing them from their native lands.
Another theory is that the bird, which Moline said is still a juvenile, flew up to Dubuque while exploring as a young bird during post-breeding dispersal.
Several local birders gathered Wednesday night to catch a glimpse of the creature, and a few were there Thursday morning to see if it was still at the detention basin.
Mary Leigh, who sits on the Dubuque Audubon Society Board, said she visited after sunset Wednesday to catch a glimpse of the roseate spoonbill and returned early Thursday morning to get more photos. She spotted the bird at about 6:30 a.m., but about 20 minutes later, the bird flew away.
Jean Schmitz was also at the basin Wednesday evening to photograph the bird and returned Thursday morning. Schmitz said she has seen roseate spoonbills in Georgia, Louisiana and Florida, but never Iowa.
“It was exciting. It was fun to see all the birders come around, and everybody that had such an interest,” Schmitz said.
Leigh said more people would have been at the basin Thursday morning, but word got around that the bird flew away.
Moline said seven roseate spoonbills have been spotted in Iowa, but this is the first to be seen in Dubuque. The previous two sightings were in 2018 and 2020 at the Hawkeye Wildlife Management Area in Oxford, Moline said. However, at those sightings, the bird was far away and a spotting scope was needed to see it, Moline said.
The first sighting of the bird in Iowa was in 1960 at the Union Slough National Wildlife Refuge in Kossuth County, Leigh said.
Moline said it’s possible for the bird to return, though there are plenty of spots along the Mississippi River where it could easily find food.
Moline said the excitement of finding an unexpected rare bird is what drives regular birders like him.
“I do feel like this could be what we call a spark bird for people if they see it. A spark bird is a bird that inspires people to gain more appreciation for birding and looking for birds because (the roseate spoonbill) is so incredibly rare,” Moline said.