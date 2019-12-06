A Merry Millwork Market
Today and Saturday, Schmid Innovation
Center Courtyard, 955 Washington St.
4 to 8 p.m. today and 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday. Don’t miss your chance to attend this incredibly unique outdoor shopping experience in the heart of Dubuque’s Historic Millwork District. The event will feature vendors ranging from local artists to people offering unique gifts and clothing. Local food vendors will be present as well. Swing by the Millwork Collective Booth and take advantage of the complimentary gift wrapping. Santa Claus will arrive at 6 p.m. tonight for a tree lighting ceremony with carols from the Dubuque Music Men. Horse and carriage rides will be available from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday for $5 per person or $25 for the entire carriage. For more information, visit merrymillworkmarket.com.
Holiday Fire in the Sky
Saturday, Depot Park, Galena, Ill.
6 p.m. Enjoy the fireworks as a kick-off to the holiday season in downtown Galena. Sing along with live carolers and sip hot cocoa on the Galena River levee. A pre-party at 3 p.m. will take place at the Galena Elks Lodge on Main Street. There will be Christmas music on the levee during the fireworks. Event takes place rain or shine.
Dubuque Symphony Orchestra — Holiday Concert
Saturday and Sunday, Five Flags Theater, 405 Main St.
7:30 p.m. Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday. The Dubuque Symphony Orchestra is joined by guest conductor David Bernard, the founding music director of New York City’s Park Avenue Chamber Symphony; seasoned vocalist Sarah Ellis; the Dubuque Chorale and members of the Heartland Ballet Dubuque. Tickets cost from $15 to $75. For more information, visit fiveflagscenter.com
Canadian Pacific Railway’s Holiday Train
Sunday, Marina parking lot, Water Street and Iowa 76, Marquette, Iowa
2:45 p.m. Performers include Meghan Patrick, Tanika Charles and Kelly Prescott. Attendees are asked to bring donations of heart-healthy food that will be distributed to food pantries.
Annual Holly Ball
Sunday, Dubuque County Fairgrounds, Ballroom, 14569 Old Highway Road
5 to 9 p.m. Dance on the largest dance floor in the Midwest to the Ken Killian Swingtet. Tickets are $20 per person. A cash bar and full concession stand will be available.