July marks the one-year anniversary of the 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline. In the last year, we saw a 142% increase in contacts statewide compared to the previous year, expanding our ability to reach Iowans in crisis.
The 988 lifeline is a national network of crisis centers that provide 24/7 support for individuals in distress. In Iowa, Foundation 2 Crisis Services (located in Cedar Rapids) and CommUnity Crisis Services (located in Iowa City) answer the thousands of calls, texts and chats from Iowans experiencing mental health concerns, thoughts of suicide and other concerns. All contacts are free and confidential.
We can provide life-changing and life-saving support for individuals in crisis. Studies of 988 have shown that the majority of callers were more likely to feel less depressed, less suicidal, and more hopeful after speaking with a counselor.
Research shows that people who are having thoughts of suicide feel relief when someone expresses concern in a caring way. Talking about suicide can reduce — rather than increase — thoughts of suicide. Check in with yourself and your loved ones and know where to go when support is needed.
As we look toward the future of crisis services in Iowa, we are honored to be part of the Suicide & Crisis Lifeline. The expanded reach in the first year of 988 illustrates how vital these services are to supporting Iowans in crisis, and we appreciate your advocacy and partnership.
Blomme is the CEO of Foundation 2 Crisis Services. Nelson is the CEO of CommUnity Crisis Services.