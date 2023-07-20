July marks the one-year anniversary of the 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline. In the last year, we saw a 142% increase in contacts statewide compared to the previous year, expanding our ability to reach Iowans in crisis.

The 988 lifeline is a national network of crisis centers that provide 24/7 support for individuals in distress. In Iowa, Foundation 2 Crisis Services (located in Cedar Rapids) and CommUnity Crisis Services (located in Iowa City) answer the thousands of calls, texts and chats from Iowans experiencing mental health concerns, thoughts of suicide and other concerns. All contacts are free and confidential.

Blomme is the CEO of Foundation 2 Crisis Services. Nelson is the CEO of CommUnity Crisis Services.