After hearing about a dance being held in Dubuque, Chuck Higgins and his friend decided to check it out. Neither of them attended Saint Columbkille — where the dance was — but went anyway.
At that time, attending the dance cost about 50 cents, Chuck recalled, but rather than pay the admission fee, he and his friend snuck inside. Little did he know, but he was being watched.
“This young woman came up to me and said ‘I don’t think you paid to get in here,’ and I said to her ‘Well, I think you ought to dance with me, and then we’ll talk about it,’” Chuck laughed. “I can’t remember if she ever received the money or didn’t, but she did dance with me.”
Although Chuck didn’t know it at the time, Nan Higgins was nervous when she approached Chuck. He was a city boy from Loras Academy, and she was just a small-town farm girl, she said. But she tucked away her fear and approached him anyway.
“He was good looking. He’s still good looking,” she added.
At the time of the dance, they were both just 17 years old, Chuck said. They dated until they graduated high school and then married July 30, 1955. They have now been married 65 years.
Together they had three daughters, Diann Hanson, Deb Mueller and Darla Higgins, their daughter who died at the age of 4.
Chuck worked in manufacturing and engineering at John Deere for 27 years and Nan worked for the U.S. Postal Service as well as for Dupaco Community Credit Union as a primetime travel club coordinator, a job that took her all over the nation and world.
Back when they were still dating, Chuck was driving Nan home to her family farm in the Dubuque area, when his car got stuck in the mud, said Hanson, who shared one of her parents’ memories.
“Nan jumped on the tractor and proceeded to pull out the car,” she said. “City boy Chuck was impressed. Their marriage has taken them on many adventures including a pedal bike ride one summer across the United States, Nan’s 26 marathon completions — with Chuck as her biggest cheerleader — and both being ski instructors as their ‘retirement’ jobs.”
Nan said they both started riding Register’s Annual Great Bicycle Ride Across Iowa during its fourth year and participated in the ride about 15 times in total. Many times they celebrated their anniversary while on RAGBRAI, Nan said.
Growing up, her parents were constantly on the go, Mueller said. Today, even though they are now both 84 years old, they still bike five miles together every day.
“They take advantage of life’s opportunities and always have fun,” she said. “They were very independent. They had a lot of their own interests but still did a lot together. I think that’s important in a marriage, when you can be your own person and have different interests.”
Mueller said her parents played an instrumental role in helping develop the Heritage Trail into what it is today. They assisted with anything and everything from repairing bridges to meeting with Dubuque County Conservation.
“It was just a group that got together when the railroad was being abandoned,” Chuck said. “It was quite a project.”
Hanson said her parents are each other’s biggest supporters. She admires the love and compassion they share for each other.
“What is unique about their marriage is their teamwork,” she said. “For 65 years, they have had so many adventures, always been there for each other and have been and always will be each other’s biggest fans.”
Chuck said his advice to young couples is: Marry your best friend.
“You agree to everything, you make no promises and just do what you want,” he added laughing.
Nan replied, “Laugh often and have fun together.”