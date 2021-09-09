Sorry, an error occurred.
Tuesday, Sept. 7, 2021
Anders — Ted and Bridget Anders, of Dubuque, a boy at MercyOne Dubuque Medical Center.
Merkes — Joshua and Marlene Merkes, of Peosta, Iowa, a girl at UnityPoint Health-Finley Hospital, Dubuque.
Beaves — Matt and Lindsey Beaves, of Dubuque, a girl at Finley.
Wednesday, Sept. 8, 2021
Hafner — Justin and Andrea Hafner, of Peosta, Iowa, a girl at MercyOne.
Gudenkauf — Wesley and Katie Gudenkauf, of Dubuque, a boy at MercyOne.