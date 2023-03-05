The Census Bureau is considering expanding the definition of who we are by thinking of adding more categories of people, namely Hispanic/Latino and Middle Eastern/North African (MENA). Presently, there are only categories for White, Black, Asian, American Indian and Pacific Islander.
Originally, there was only Black and White. And that was only because a Black slave was counted as three-fifths of a person for congressional representation. A Faustian compromise which allowed Southerners to count their property as people for this, and only this, reason.
The Hispanic/Latino and MENA lobbyists have been working on this change for some time. Some questions remain. Hispanic doesn’t include Brazilians, who speak Portuguese, so therefore they added the Latino definition to include them.
MENA is also confusing. We think of that area as mainly Arab Muslims, but what about Israelis or Egyptian Coptic Christians?
So now we’re breaking categories down to where they or their ancestors come from, or what language they speak, or what their religion is. Interesting, but what has that to do with counting people to determine congressional districts? Goodbye, America the melting pot; hello, America the mosaic matrix.
Logically, the next step is to consider Asian Indian, Indonesian, etc., areas. Where will it all end?
And what about us Swiss? Hey, we got your gold, and won’t fight your stupid wars, or sell weapons for Ukraine. Don’t count us.
