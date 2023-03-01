Thanks for another great article in your monthly series about the stained glass artwork in local “Sacred Spaces.” February’s article featured the stained glass at St. Joseph the Worker in Dubuque.
The stained glass windows in this church were designed by noted designer Robert Leader.
As the article describes Leader takes an abstract approach to his art. In this method light and color are used to evoke an emotional response to biblical events. An example cited is the use of light and color highlighting the whip and nails that were part of Christ’s Passion.
My experience is with stained glass artwork that uses realistic depictions of biblical characters and events. This article gave me an appreciation of how abstract art can further my understanding of those events.
The article also mentions some of the other connections Mr. Leader had with Dubuque. During the early 1950s he taught at Clarke College and was president of the Dubuque Art Society.
He later became an art appreciation teacher at Notre Dame while maintaining his career as a stained glass art designer.
A major theme in scripture is that of light overcoming darkness; this a theme that Leader’s stained glass artwork helps capture. Leader’s obituary relates how many students were influenced by his art appreciation classes and that as a young Marine he was part of the platoon that raised the flag on Iwo Jima and was wounded a couple of days after. His artwork reflects his life experience.
