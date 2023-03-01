Thanks for another great article in your monthly series about the stained glass artwork in local “Sacred Spaces.” February’s article featured the stained glass at St. Joseph the Worker in Dubuque.

The stained glass windows in this church were designed by noted designer Robert Leader.

Recommended for you

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.