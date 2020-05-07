Jacob Melssen had been living the dream.
Since graduating with a degree in musical theater from Millikin University in Decatur, Ill., professional opportunities have abounded throughout the northeast for the 24-year-old Dubuque native, even hitting the road with the national Broadway tour for the musical adaptation of “Legally Blonde” last year.
However, with the COVID-19 pandemic closing down events and shuttering performance venues, Melssen has become one more face in a sea of performing artists now peering into the unknown.
“It’s weird,” Melssen said. “Normally, it’s prime audition season right now, but everything has either been canceled or moved to a video audition, which is not something we do a lot in this industry. After auditions, things pick up, but I don’t expect that to happen this year. I’m not sure what’s going to happen.”
Melssen was in the midst of a five-week run of the musical “Mamma Mia!” at the Palace Theatre in Manchester, N.H., when a national emergency was declared, and the performances were cut short.
“We started rehearsals on Valentine’s Day, and it was pretty normal, where you’d have two weeks of rehearsals, then open for the five-week run,” he said. “We were having a brush-up rehearsal on Friday, March 13 — the day they announced the official national emergency — but it was business as usual.”
However, that same day, Broadway shows swiftly began suspending performances, one by one. Melssen said it was the first major indication that his show might not go on. The theater’s board of directors soon made that fateful final call to cast members, in addition to making sure each were compensated for the remaining weeks of their contracts.
“It was more than we expected, but it was honestly heartbreaking,” Melssen said. “We all cried. In the weeks we were together, we grew really close, which made it a little more heartbreaking. It was all so sudden.”
The actor, who now calls the New York City neighborhood of Washington Heights home, recently returned to Dubuque, where he has been since March 17, after his other employment with a catering company and gym in New York also were impacted by the pandemic.
“It was cheaper to buy a round-trip ticket, so initially, the plan was to come home for two weeks and wait for things to change back to normal,” Melssen said. “But everything got worse. My parents and I made the decision that I would stay here indefinitely and get a part-time job for extra income and to pass the time.”
Since his return, Melssen has been working to keep the shelves restocked at Fareway.
A foot in not one but several occupations suffering drastically different consequences from the pandemic has offered Melssen a unique perspective — as has witnessing the effect COVID-19 has had on his new hometown from his old hometown.
“At the grocery store, it’s very quiet all the time,” he said. “It’s almost as if people are afraid to be as friendly or as vocal as they might usually be, which is really not something I’m used to seeing in Dubuque. Usually, everybody says, ‘Hi,’ even if you’re a stranger. I’m a little concerned for my safety, but we’re taking precautions, wearing face masks, washing our hands and doing everything the CDC recommends.”
Melssen described New York as “a city uneasy and on edge” in his short stint there, between returning from New Hampshire and coming home to Dubuque.
He said regardless of occupation or location, every one is learning how to cope with what no one expected.
“Things aren’t as crazy in Dubuque as they are in the larger cities,” he said of the response to the pandemic. “I was very thankful to come home, and my parents welcomed me back with open arms. I’m happy to not be coping with this in my tiny New York City apartment with no income, doing laundry for free and eating all of my parents’ groceries. But I also almost feel a little guilty I got out because I have a lot of friends who didn’t. Some work for more corporate companies, so they’re able to work from home. But a lot of my actor friends are stuck doing nothing. At this point, I don’t know when I’ll return to New York. And I think moving forward, the whole performance industry will change. It’s all very uncertain.”