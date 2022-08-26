Employment figures in the Dubuque area in July remained essentially unchanged from the previous month, with low unemployment and labor-force numbers yet to reach pre-pandemic highs.

Iowa Workforce Development reported a statewide, seasonally-adjusted employment rate of 2.5%, down a tenth of a percent from June. Labor force participation remained at 67.8%.

Joshua Irvine is a Report for America corps member and writes about issues related to poverty in the tri-state area for the Telegraph Herald.

