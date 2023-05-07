The recent letter to the editor from Sister Kathleen Grace OSF was troubling. God created two genders. To believe otherwise is denying science and the work of our Divine Creator. A schoolteacher is neither qualified nor entitled to encourage decisions that belong to parents.

So-called “medical professionals” have “gaslighted” the American public to believe that “transgenderism” is not a mental condition. It used to be called “gender identity dysphoria.” The condition didn’t change. The politics did. The transgender movement has created a billion-dollar industry for pharmaceutical companies and corrupt doctors.

