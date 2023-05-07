The recent letter to the editor from Sister Kathleen Grace OSF was troubling. God created two genders. To believe otherwise is denying science and the work of our Divine Creator. A schoolteacher is neither qualified nor entitled to encourage decisions that belong to parents.
So-called “medical professionals” have “gaslighted” the American public to believe that “transgenderism” is not a mental condition. It used to be called “gender identity dysphoria.” The condition didn’t change. The politics did. The transgender movement has created a billion-dollar industry for pharmaceutical companies and corrupt doctors.
A 2020 study shows that after surgery, 82% of transgender individuals thought about suicide and 40% attempted it. Cutting off body parts doesn’t address the real problem that resides in the minds of these troubled people.
I can’t believe a Creator would endorse chemical castrations, hormone blockers and disfiguring surgeries for young people whose brains have yet to fully develop. Encouraging impressionable children to live a lie is not the road to happiness. Therapeutic mental health treatment is needed to better help the individual achieve consent.
If a legal adult wants to go through these life-changing procedures, it is that person’s right. Indoctrinating or encouraging children to do so should be punishable as a crime against nature. This decision should be left to the individual when proper consent is achieved. Proper consent is only possible with a fully developed brain that has all the information needed to make an irreversible life decision.
