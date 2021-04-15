PEOSTA, Iowa — Residents filled the banquet room at Peosta Community Centre this week ready to share their thoughts — mostly in opposition — on a developer’s plans to build an apartment complex in the center of the city.
Only minutes prior to the meeting, however, the application was withdrawn.
About 100 people attended a public hearing during a Planning and Zoning Commission meeting, most to speak out against Dubuque developer Joel Callahan’s plans to build an apartment complex with more than 150 units at the corner of Burds and Cox Springs roads.
“My concern is (another) multiple-unit place here in Peosta, period,” said resident Gene Ploeger. “People here in this little town come out here and invest in their home and community. When you bring people who rent, there is no investment in the community.”
About 250 people signed an online petition and an additional 74 signed a written petition against the development plan.
“The reason why we moved to Peosta was we lost that small-town feel in Dubuque and Asbury,” said Kourtnee Smith. “If people continue to move out here with big apartments, I have a feeling it’s going to lose that feel in the schools as well.”
City Administrator Whitney Baethke said there are existing multi-unit rental properties in Peosta, but the city has an ordinance that prohibits buildings with more than 18 units.
She said the city in December received Callahan’s request for a planned unit development, which would call for rezoning of about 10 acres. Until the city completes its comprehensive study this year, it was advised by legal counsel not to move forward with Callahan’s application.
“When someone files for any kind of zoning change, planning and zoning and the (City) Council by law are supposed to make sure that plan complies with the city’s comprehensive plan,” she told the Telegraph Herald following the meeting. “We are in the process of writing this plan.”
Baethke said Callahan’s attorney requested the city move forward with a public hearing, which is one of the steps to approving a planned unit development, but only about 15 minutes before the meeting, Callahan told the city that he was rescinding his application.
Callahan spoke Tuesday about his plans for the development and said maybe it isn’t the right fit for Peosta.
“A third of this property is intended for (people) 55 and older,” he said. “I am here as a developer to sink millions of dollars into the community.”