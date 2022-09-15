Active in the Dubuque community for more than 100 years, Hillcrest Family Services works to assist and stabilize residents in crisis, either with its services or another organization’s.
“We work with our food banks, we work with the (Dubuque Rescue) Mission,” said Janae Schmitt, Hillcrest’s vice president of operations. “Anybody and everybody you can probably think of, we try to get folks to the right place.”
Hillcrest provides a wide range of social services to residents of Dubuque and its surrounding counties, broadly organized around issues of mental health.
It has several contracts with state and federal agencies including the Iowa Department of Public Health and Department of Human Services and the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Administration, and will be Dubuque and Delaware counties’ Women, Infant and Children Supplemental Nutrition Program provider until Oct. 1.
Hillcrest’s offers programs for residential foster care, adoption services, homeless prevention services, and mental health counseling and community services including a full continuum of care for adolescents such as a residential psychiatric facility.
More recently, the service provider opened its A New Day Clinic, a federally certified community behavioral health care clinic funded by a $4 million SAMHSA grant, which opened in August 2021. (The service provider is waiting to see if it’ll receive a follow-up $8 million grant to expand the clinic.)
The facility serves as a kind of “acute care” facility for mental health crises. It offers access to mental health care, regardless of age, place of residence or insurance status, and collaborates with local law enforcement, hospitals and schools and universities to assist residents in crisis where a legal or medical issue is not present.
“What we do is create a safe space that people can just present and we can help them,” Schmitt said.
The clinic also coordinates with Hillcrest’s other services, like its homeless prevention program.
“Sometimes I’m sending people up there because they need a shower,” said Hillcrest homeless coordinator Kathy McCloy. “Sometimes they’re already connected with a therapist, but with the stress of being homeless, you can’t always wait months to see your therapist again. I’m sending them up there if they’re really in that crisis.”
The facility is open 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday, though Hillcrest officials’ next goal is to expand that open period to 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. and eventually 8 a.m. to midnight. In the long run, the clinic would be open 24/7, in compliance with federal guidelines.
The clinic includes same-day access to therapists Monday through Friday as well as clinicians licensed to disburse medications on Monday and Thursday. It’s served more than 2,650 people in the past year, Schmitt said.
That facility also includes a 23-hour crisis stabilization unit, meant to provide a short-term alternative to admission to a psychiatric hospital or emergency room.
Joshua Irvine is a Report for America corps member and writes about issues related to poverty in the tri-state area for the Telegraph Herald.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.