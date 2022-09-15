Active in the Dubuque community for more than 100 years, Hillcrest Family Services works to assist and stabilize residents in crisis, either with its services or another organization’s.

“We work with our food banks, we work with the (Dubuque Rescue) Mission,” said Janae Schmitt, Hillcrest’s vice president of operations. “Anybody and everybody you can probably think of, we try to get folks to the right place.”

Joshua Irvine is a Report for America corps member and writes about issues related to poverty in the tri-state area for the Telegraph Herald.

