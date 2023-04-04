February’s unemployment figures showed larger shifts in some rural counties but otherwise remained relatively stable from January.
In Dubuque County, unemployment shifted from 3.7% to 3.5% from January to February, above Iowa’s 2.9% unemployment rate but in line with the national rate of 3.6%.
The decrease in unemployment, which was concurrent with a slight increase in unemployment benefit recipients, fell in line with seasonal trends, according to Greater Dubuque Development Corp.’s Director of Workforce Programming Nic Hockenberry.
“That drop from January to February is movement in the normal direction,” said Alex Baum, director of initiatives at Community Foundation of Greater Dubuque.
The labor force, which includes the total number of county residents who are employed, looking for work, or receiving unemployment benefits, hit 56,800 in February, up 100 from the same time four years ago.
This continued a trend from January where the labor force held even with January 2019 figures.
Outside Dubuque, Clayton County saw the largest month-to-month swing in unemployment, dropping from 7% to 6.2% from January to February, while Delaware County dropped by 0.6 percentage points to 3.3% and Crawford County in Wisconsin swung up half a percent to 4.9%.
Clayton County Development Group Executive Director Darla Kelchen attributed the county’s unemployment rate, the second highest in Iowa this month after Marshall County, to the local economy’s focus on agriculture and construction. (Monthly county-level data, which the Telegraph Herald uses, is not seasonally adjusted to account for factors like crop cycles.)
“In Clayton County, a lot of our jobs are outside,” said Clayton County Development Group Executive Director Darla Kelchen. “So our number tends to be higher in the winter.”
She said she expected those numbers to drop as spring approached and the soil unfroze.
The drop in unemployment between January and February was the more concerning indicator to Kelchen.
“The way the economy’s gone and the price of everything has gone, there are people who are finding second jobs,” Kelchen said. “Unemployment (insurance) doesn’t always cover the costs we have.”
In Wisconsin, Grant, Iowa and Lafayette counties all posted unemployment rates under three percent, in line with or slightly above the state’s 2.7% unemployment rate.
Grant County’s unemployment ticked up 0.2 percentage points, to 2.9%, but below the 3.3% from the same time last year.
Grant County Economic Development Corp. Executive Director Ron Brisbois said he didn’t know if he’d ever seen numbers that low in February, which he said usually features the year’s high-water mark for unemployment.
“For February, that’s still a very reasonable number,” said Brisbois. “But that shouldn’t be surprising to anybody who’s kept their finger on the labor force.”
In Illinois, Jo Daviess County’s unemployment held steady at 5%, above the state average of 4.5%.
Joshua Irvine is a Report for America corps member and writes about issues related to poverty in the tri-state area for the Telegraph Herald.
