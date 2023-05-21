Gee, isn’t it ironic; the United States goes halfway around this world — spending billions of dollars to help set up and maintain democracies, yet we’re hands-off to countries in our own hemisphere?

If I also heard right, many of the people crossing our southern border would really like to return to their country of origin. The only thing is, they’re afraid to go back with all the graft and corruption taking place back home, largely being overseen by ruthless governments and drug cartels!

