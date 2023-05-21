Gee, isn’t it ironic; the United States goes halfway around this world — spending billions of dollars to help set up and maintain democracies, yet we’re hands-off to countries in our own hemisphere?
If I also heard right, many of the people crossing our southern border would really like to return to their country of origin. The only thing is, they’re afraid to go back with all the graft and corruption taking place back home, largely being overseen by ruthless governments and drug cartels!
That’s also why migrants are pulling up stakes and leaving everything behind — even paying “coyotes” thousands of dollars to smuggle them into this country for a better life!
Not surprisingly, there’s even misleading propaganda out there on social media — more than likely, originating from within Russia, painting the picture that the United States is a country of milk and honey — where Americans welcome freedom seekers with opened arms — plus, where riches are easily attainable.
You can also probably guess, a large number of our citizens really dislike the idea that we’re going to get stuck picking up the tab, along with all the associated costs in catering to their needs! Largely, for that reason, this country’s patience and resources are sorely being tested!
Well, since Vladimir Putin can’t, or at least doesn’t want to, take us on militarily — which would, undoubtedly, end up destroying the world, why not just sit back and watch, while the United States, and all the principles it was founded upon, slowly disintegrate from within?
