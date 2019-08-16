Dubuque … and All That Jazz!
Today, Town Clock Plaza, 600 block of Main Street
5 to 9 p.m. Dubuque ... and All That Jazz! is a Friday night concert series highlighting the best jazz, blues, R&B and salsa music in the Midwest. A Kids Zone open from 6 to 8 p.m. Ice-cold beverages and made-to-order local food will be available for purchase. No carry-in food or beverages will be allowed. The event will feature 10 of Soul. There is no cost to attend. For more information, visit DowntownDubuque.org.
Fourth annual Cascade Hometown Days
Today through Sunday, Riverview Park, Cascade, Iowa
Beginning at 5 p.m. today, 7:30 a.m. Saturday and 9 a.m. Sunday. The weekend includes live music, a parade at 11 a.m. Saturday, kids activities, performances by the Cascade High School Dance Team, K-9 demonstrations and a tractor pull. For more information, visit CascadeHometownDays.com/schedule.
Fishtival Art Festival
Saturday, Riverview Park, Bellevue, Iowa
10 a.m. to 4 p.m. The annual Fishtival is a celebration of Bellevue’s heritage as a community on the Mississippi River. There will be all forms of art, including dance, media arts and folk and traditional music. Scheduled activities include an art exhibit, on-location painters, fish sculptures, fish-related children’s hands-on projects, DNR fish demonstrations, children’s dance troupes, trolling musicians, a mermaid and a fish boil. For more information, visit BellevueArtsCouncilIowa.org.
Elkader Art in the Park Fine Art Festival
Saturday and Sunday, Founder’s Park, Elkader, Iowa
10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday. Fifty professional artists from diverse mediums, 10 musical acts, a children’s activity tent with free fun activities and wine and beer sampling highlight this event. For more information, visit ArtintheParkElkader.com.
Resurrection Parish Festival
Sunday, 4300 Asbury Road, Dubuque
A chicken dinner will start at 11 a.m. Family-friendly activities from 11:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. will include inflatables, children’s games, a petting zoo, a huge silent auction, a country store and raffle prizes.