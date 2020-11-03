Years ago, Donald Bries bid his wife farewell as she headed off to spend hours working election polls in Dubuque.
At the time, he had not given much thought to helping distribute ballots to voters but decided it was something he wanted to try, too.
“My wife always worked the polls and most people I knew did, and I said, ‘Why can’t I do that?’ Donald mused. “I kind of enjoy working with people.”
Now both Donald, 79, and his wife Lavonne, 75, spend long hours each Election Day at designated Dubuque County precincts, helping out incoming voters, answering questions and assisting in any way they can.
But today’s election has forced many longtime poll workers like Donald and Lavonne to make the heart-wrenching decision of either to sit out this year or risk being exposed to COVID-19.
Ultimately, they knew what they had to do.
“They told us we would be secure,” said Lavonne, who has been working election polls for 11 years. “We will wear a face mask and a shield. They just needed help, and it’s hard to get help. We feel like we are doing a community service to help.”
As the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Dubuque County rises each week, Jenny Hillary, the county’s deputy commissioner of elections, said new safety measures will be implemented this year to limit the spread of the virus.
Stickers will be placed on the floors at each precinct reminding those waiting to cast their ballots to stay six feet apart, plastic barriers have been installed and regular cleaning will be required.
The city clerk’s office in Lancaster (Wis.) had to turn down requests from its longtime poll workers this year and replaced them with younger newcomers in fear of risking the health and safety of elderly workers, said City Clerk David Kurihara.
“Our concern was when (COVID-19) first started in April and all of our poll workers are over the age of 60,” he said.
Fortunately, they were able to fill spots quickly with city employees and younger workers who called hoping to help, Kurihara said.
MaryAnn Ohms, 82, of Scales Mound (Ill.), said she went back and forth before eventually making up her mind to work the polls this year. It’s something she’s done for more than a decade.
“I was certainly on the fence about this,” she said. “I am very fearful for my life. I have a lot of faith in my God, and I think if he didn’t want me to, I wouldn’t. I had a talk with him, and he told me to follow my heart.”
Ray Banfi, 68, of Platteville, said he worked the polls a few days leading up to the election and is gearing up for whatever happens today.
“I will be working there 6 a.m. to midnight on Tuesday or until the last minute people can turn them in,” he said.
Banfi, a retired Scales Mound School District guidance counselor, said he loves catching up with former students while he is working and emphasized the importance of this year’s presidential election.
“It’s a very important election, especially if we are going to try to save all the people with the virus (that) I am so worried about, and the economy and the environment,” he said. “That’s why it’s very important that I work.”
Angela Kaiser, Jo Daviess County clerk and recorder, said this year, what her area is lacking is experience, which was lost after many of the elderly decided against working election polls this year.
“The poll watcher initiative that has been going on nationwide brought in a lot of new judges, but we are definitely lacking in experience because our experienced judges are the ones that are elderly and are afraid to work,” she said.
Thomas Osting spent 34 years teaching students in his government and political science classes about the importance of voting, and after retiring, he decided it was his responsibility to give back. He has been working election polls for about 16 years, he said.
“I think that is part of the responsibility of citizens to give back to the community,” said Osting, 72, of Platteville (Wis.) “The community gave me a wonderful life, so this is just a way I can give back.”